Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool player ratings from the 2-1 victory over West Ham United in the Premier League at Anfield.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool took another step closer towards being crowned Premier League champions with a 2-1 victory over West Ham United at Anfield.

The Reds made hard work for themselves but Virgil van Dijk’s 89th-minute header ensured that now only six points are needed to claim the title. Luis Diaz opened the scoring for Arne Slot’s side in the first half but the Hammers deserved their equaliser when a defensive mix-up led to Andy Robertson’s own goal. Van Dijk was involved in the gaffe but atoned for the error with an excellent finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Match report

Liverpool started on the front foot, with Diaz having a shot saved in the sixth minute and Conor Bradley having a well-struck effort deflected wide nine minutes later.

Fresh off singing his new two-year contract, Mo Salah got supporters on their feet every time he had the ball and went agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock when skipping beyond West Ham’s Ollie Scarles but flashing just the wrong side of the far post.

Yet in the following minute, it was Salah who engineered the opener. He burst beyond the Hammers’ defence and sent in a low cross which was finished off by Diaz from close range.

To their credit, West Ham threatened to restore parity on 21 minutes. Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, making his return to the team following concussion, thwarted Carlos Soler and then appeared to tip Mohammed Kudus’ shot onto the crossbar when scrambling back to his line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The remainder of the first half was not as entertaining, with Alexis Mac Allister denied by visiting keeper Alphonse Areola in the 34th minute. Just before the break, West Ham’s Konstantinos Mavropanos headed an effort from a corner not too far off target.

Mac Allister almost doubled the lead just two minutes into the second half when his free-kick struck the bar. Then the midfielder’s cross almost caught Areola off his line but the ball was pushed over the bar.

Then it started to get nervous for Liverpool as West Ham got on top. Alisson had to make two excellent saves to repel Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus. Then the equaliser arrived when Robertson and Van Dijk were involved in a defensive mix-up, with the pair failing to communicate and the ball rolling into the Reds’ net.

That was the spark that Liverpool needed, though, to again get on the front foot. With a minute of normal time remaining, Van Dijk marched up for a corner desperate to rectify his blunder. That he did as he escaped his marker before guiding a header beyond Areola.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was to be more late drama, though, as West Hamm struck the bar with a fierce Niclas Fullkrug aerial effort. But Liverpool managed to hold on, with Anfield erupted at the full-time whistle. Now just six points from as many games as needed for Liverpool to claim the title.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson Becker - 8

Made two fine saves to keep Liverpool ahead. Came to the Reds’ rescue again in the second half when thwarting Bowen and then Kudus. Didn’t deserve to concede the goal that he did. A magnificent return.

Conor Bradley - 7

Played with his usual energy and thrust in the first half and must have thought he’d opened the scoring. Did well when Kudus started to see more of the ball in the second half and subbed int he 68th minute seemingly to protect him from injury after just recovering from a hamstring issue.

Ibrahima Konate - 6

Played the pass that would set Salah free for the opening goal and faultless in the first half. Had to do his share of defending in the second period and got cut through too easily a couple of times.

Virgil van Dijk - 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Had one blip when nearly caught out but otherwise impeccable in the first period. Failed to communicate properly with Robertson for the equaliser, although very much atoned for his mistake with a bullet header.

Kostas Tsimikas - 6

Put in a couple of decent corners in the first half and was sound defensively. Tripped outside the West Ham area which led to Mac Allister’s free-kick before being subbed in the 60th minute.

Ryan Gravenberch - 5

Was an unusually wasteful in the early stages of the first half but soon settled down. However, just couldn’t give Liverpool the protection that they needed when West Ham started to get on top.

Alexis Mac Allister - 8

Put himself about in the first half and couldn’t have done much better with the chance he saw saved. Liverpool’s most likely goalscorer after the break with two close efforts, albeit one wasn’t meant, and kept on battling away in the engine room. Then whipped in the corner for the winner.

Curtis Jones - 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kept the ball so well in the first half and wasn’t afraid to put his boot in, winning one meaty tackle. Harshly penalised for a foul in the second half when appearing to win the ball cleanly that could have started a counter but started to fade and was subbed in the 68th minute.

Mo Salah - 7

Had a field day against the inexperienced Scarles in the first half. Created the opening goal and nearly was on the scoresheet himself with a fine effort that went just wide. Didn’t do anything after the break, though, and was subbed in the

Diogo Jota - 6

Nodded one difficult chance over the bar. Was busy in the first half but still been better. Subbed off in the 60th minute.

Luis Diaz - 7

Tormented West Ham every time he had the ball and kept him composure to finish for the opener. Got to the byline on a couple of occasions in the second half but not as much of a threat before forcing a good save out of Areola.

Sub 1 - Cody Gakpo (replaced Jota) - 5

Had a couple of moments on the front foot.

Sub 2 - Andy Robertson (replaced Tsimikas) - 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Didn’t offer too much going forward then came under scrutiny yet again for the own goal.

Sub 3 - Dominik Szoboszlai (replaced Jones) - 4

Barely did anything after coming on.

Sub 4 Jarell Quansah (replaced Bradley) - 5

Caught out of position for Bowen’s chance and then allowed Kudus to escape too easily for the equaliser.