Liverpool player ratings from the 2-1 victor against Wolves in the Premier League at Anfield.

Liverpool restored a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League as they battled to a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.

First-half goals from Luis Diaz and Mo Salah (penalty) proved enough but much of the second period was nervy for the Reds - although they got the job done. It was not a perfect performance from Arne Slot’s side but they displayed the resolve needed in their bid to become champions.

Match report

Liverpool started on the front foot, with Diogo Jota prodding a volley wide in the eighth minute. The Reds got their reward on 15 minutes when they took the lead through a swift counter-attack which was rounded off by an improvised finish from Diaz with his chest.

And 21 minutes later, the advantage was doubled with Diaz involved again. He was fouled by Wolves keeper Jose Sa, with referee Simon Hooper immediately pointing to the penalty spot. Salah stepped up and finished down the middle.

Wolves did give Liverpool somewhat of a scare five minutes before half-time when Matheus Cunha’s free-kick went narrowly wide. The Reds were given another score four minutes into the second half but goalkeeper Alisson Becker made a fine save from Marshall Munetsi.

Slot’s troops had the ball in the back of the net for a third time in the 52nd minute through Salah but he strayed offside. Five minutes later, a second penalty was awarded when Diogo Jota went down inside the box but after a VAR review, Hooper decided to overturn his original decision.

Wolves started to get on top and deservedly reduced the arrears through a fine Cunha strike. The visitors were in the ascendancy for significant periods after that but Liverpool held out. They are seven points ahead of second-placed Arsenal with 13 games to play - and have tricky away tests against Aston Villa and Manchester City up next.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players

Alisson Becker - 7

Barely tested in the first half and got his wall positioned correctly so Cunha’s free-kick went wide. Made a fine save early in the second period and given little chance with Cunha’s goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6

May be disappointed he didn’t hit the target with two efforts in the first half but was otherwise sound. Played a sumptuous pass with the outside of his boot for Salah’s offside goal but got away with a risky pass that led to a Wolves chance. Subbed in the 63rd minute.

Ibrahima Konate - 6

Mopped up the danger well for most of the first half but was booked for giving the ball away then conceded a foul in a really dangerous area, with Cunha going close from the free-kick. Was then substituted at half-time.

Virgil van Dijk - 7

Made a few important clearances to quell counter-attacks. Will be disappointed how Wolves got back into the game and wasn’t convincing in everything he did but dominated aerially.

Andy Robertson - 6

Gave plenty of thrust down the flank in the first half but did get caught out defensively a couple of times. Similar in the second half.

Ryan Gravenberch - 5

Started off a little sloppy but soon grew into the first half. Went on a powerful run which led to the Jota penalty incident but beaten too easily by Cunha when turning his back for Wolves’ goal and never quite looked settled after that.

Alexis Mac Allister - 7

Covered so much ground and was like a hoover nicking the ball in the first half and was excellent in possession. Displayed endeavour after the break but looked a bit jaded before moving into the No.10 role.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 6

Displayed his usual energy in the first half and a low effort went just wide of the target. Played a really clever backheel to launch the attack for the penalty that was overturned before switching to the wing after Diaz’s withdrawal.

Mo Salah - 7

Played his part in the opening goal and showed confidence in abundance to fire his penalty down the middle, although will be disappointed he didn’t hit the target with an effort towards the end of the first half. Denied a second goal by the offside flag in the second period and couldn’t really test the Wolves defence afterwards.

Diogo Jota - 7

Was an absolute pest for Wolves’ defence throughout the first period. His clever play created an overload for the opening goal and although he should have done better with a couple of chances. Thought he’d won Liverpool a second penalty but for VAR and, in truth, it was somewhat bizarre why he went to ground so easily rather than shooting. Subbed in the 63th minute.

Luis Diaz - 8

Looked so much more comfortable on the left flank rather than centrally. Showed desire and got his reward to open the scoring then forced the foul out of Sa for the penalty. Not as effective after the break, though, before being subbed in the 71st minute.

Sub 1 - Jarell Quansh (replaced Konate) - 8

Didn’t put a foot wrong and played one excellent crossfield pass. Then made a heroic block in the closing stages

Sub 2 - Conor Bradley (replaced Alexander-Arnold) - 6

Heled see the game out and tried to get forward.

Sub 3 - Darwin Nunez (replaced Jota) - 5

Worked hard but fed off scraps.

Sub 4 - Wataru Endo - 6

Displayed all of is nous but gave away a silly free-kick in stoppage-time.