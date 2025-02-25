Liverpool injury news on Conor Bradley and Alexis Mac Allister before the clash against Newcastle United.

Arne Slot has provided a Liverpool injury update ahead of their clash against Newcastle United at Anfield on Wednesday.

The Reds head into the encounter sitting 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table. They earned an impressive 2-0 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium last weekend.

Alexis Mac Allister took a nasty knock against City, with the midfielder suffering a swollen cheekbone and a black eye. However, he is due to train with Liverpool today and will be fine to feature against Newcastle.

However, Conor Bradley is still unavailable. The right-back picked up a hamstring issue in last week’s 2-2 draw against Aston Villa. Slot has admitted that Bradley will be unavailable for the coming weeks.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, head coach Slot said: “He [Mac Allister] will train with us today. Conor doesn’t. He is out for a few weeks. I cannot tell exactly how many but it is clear he went off with a muscle injury and it’s clear it is going to take a while before he is back.”

Liverpool will also be without versatile defender Joe Gomez. He underwent a hamstring operation earlier this month and there is hope he can be back towards the back of the season. Tyler Morton is the only other member of the Reds’ squad who is out. The midfielder required shoulder surgery.

Speaking on his injury against City, which he sustained when challenging Omar Marmoush for a disallowed goal, Mac Allister said: “Basically when Marmoush scored the goal that was disallowed he hit he, he landed on me and I hit the floor. I felt a little bit dizzy but it’s just something that happens.”

Mac Allister consistency

Mac Allister has been a regular starter in the Premier League title charge and recorded four goals and four assists in 37 games in all competitions.

Speaking on the Argentina international last month, Slot said: “When I think about Macca, I cannot come up with a poor performance from him – he is so consistent in his performances. Of course, he is not like Mo, Cody [Gakpo] or Lucho [Diaz] scoring 15 goals and 12 assists, but he is so involved in every game we play. He is so important for us defensively as well, bringing the ball towards these players.

“For me, he didn’t find better performances afterwards [the suspension], but I think every player benefits for the long term to have sometimes a few days or a period off as well. I was happy I could give this to him, but I don’t think his performances are better now than before he got the break. Hopefully, because of this break, it will give him even more consistent performances in February, March and April as well.”