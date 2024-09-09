Ibrahima Konate. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Ibrahima Konate endured a difficult evening in France’s loss.

Ibrahima Konate has been predicted to lose his starting spot when France face Belgium tonight.

The centre-back has started the 2024-25 season in eye-catching form for Liverpool. Konate came off the bench at half-time to help deliver a 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town on the opening day of the campaign before ensuring the Reds kept clean sheets in comprehensive triumphs against Brentford and Manchester United.

However, Konate endured a difficult evening in France’s 3-1 loss to Italy last Friday. As a result, pressure has ramped up on manager Didier Deschamps despite guiding Les Bleus to the World Cup final and Euro 2024 semi-finals.

The 25-year-old did not feature for a single minute at the Euros as Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano was preferred to play alongside Arsenal’s William Saliba. The French media have suggested that Upamecano will be restored to the starting line-up to face Belgium in the Nations League. Le Parisien reports that Deschamps ‘will find some guarantees of safety with the returns of Jules Koundé on the right flank and Dayot Upamecano in the centre’.

That is despite Deschamps wanting to use the Nations League fixtures that also take place in October and November as an experiment to ‘incorporate new players’ in his set-up. The France boss said: “I consider that the six matches must serve to incorporate new players and to distribute the playing time. The difficulty is increased by the fact of playing Italy and Belgium. We conceded three goals, we had defensive problems in the first match. By putting the four defenders who played in the Euro, it would have brought more security, but if it is to take the players and they come on for 5-10 minutes... these are steps to take.”

Upamecano was on pre-match press duties, which suggests that he is indeed in line to start ahead of Konate. The 25-year-old bemoaned the current hectic fixture schedule in football. Upemecano said: “There are far too many games to play. It will be difficult to play well, with all the games there are. It also brings injuries. We had two injuries in the selection (Loïc Badé and Warren Zaïre-Emery) and if it doesn’t calm down, there could be more.”