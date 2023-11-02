All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Liverpool as they turn attention back to the Premier League.

Liverpool are now turning attention back to the Premier League after taking care of business in the Carabao Cup. The Reds saw off AFC Bournemouth away from home on Wednesday night, and they make the trip to Luton Town this weekend.

Jurgen Klopp's men have surprised many with their performances and consistency so far this season, and they will be expected to pick up another three points against the struggling Hatters. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield.

Owen on Nunez

Darwin Nunez scored a stunner to help Liverpool see off the Cherries on Wednesday, and after the game, Michael Owen issued his verdict on the Uruguayan.

He said on X: "That goal from Darwin Nunez on Tuesday night sums him up at this stage of his career. There’s an unbelievable player in there somewhere but he’s still so rough around the edges." Nunez has attracted plenty of criticism during his time at Anfield so far, but he has shown real signs of progress so far this term, stepping up in important moments.

Thiago claim

Transfer insider Dean jones believes Thiago Alcantara could be the next midfielder to leave Anfield after a big turnover in the middle of the park for the Reds during the summer just gone.