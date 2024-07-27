Sepp van den Berg, top right, started for Liverpool against Real Betis. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Sepp van den Berg featured in Liverpool’s 1-0 pre-season win.

Sepp van den Berg revealed he’s delighted with the start he’s made at Liverpool this summer - but has not ruled out an exit.

The centre-back is back at Anfield having enjoyed a fine loan spell at Mainz 05 last season. He made 36 appearances and scored three goals to help the German side finish 13th in the Bundesliga.

First-team opportunities have been difficult for van den Berg since signing from PEC Zwolle in 2019 and he’s played just four times in cup competitions. He’s also spent time at Preston North End and Schalke garnering senior experience while the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah have been ahead in the Liverpool pecking order. But because of Euro 2024 taking place earlier this summer, van Dijk, Konate and Gomez have still to report back for pre-season duty while Joel Matip left the Reds at the end of his contract in June.

Van den Berg has been heavily linked with a departure from Liverpool with Mainz and PSV Eindhoven keen to sign him. The Reds have reportedly slapped a £20 million price tag on the 22-year-old, who has two years remaining on his contract.

Van den Berg has started the Reds’ opening two friendlies of the summer, most recently getting 60 minutes under his belt in the 1-0 win over Real Betis in the USA. Speaking to Sky Sports, the Holland under-21 international is enjoying his position in Slot’s team - but knows that could change. He said: “A lot of players are still away from the Euros but for me it's a good thing. I played 45[minutes] in the first game, 60 [minutes] in this one. I'm hoping for more minutes in the next one.

“For me, it's perfect. I can show myself in training, in games, get game-time and get rhythm. At a club like this at this level, you have to be patient. I've been here now for five years, time flies, and been away quite a lot but for me, they were perfect steps gaining experience - I've played a lot of games in the past few years.

“I came in when I was very young and to go out was perfect now I'm feeling ready and good. I'm still a Liverpool player, I enjoy it here. It's been a very nice pre-season, new coach, a new era starts, fresh training, a new style of play.