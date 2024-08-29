Stefan Bajcetic and Luis Diaz of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on August 04, 2022 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool transfer news as Barcelona make a swoop to sign Stefan Bajcetic.

Stefan Bajcetic’s father has revealed he would rather his son leave Liverpool to join Barcelona on loan rather than Red Bull Salzburg.

The midfielder is expected to depart the Reds before the transfer window closes at 23.00 BST on Friday. Bajcetic was plagued by injuries last season and made just three appearances. Given his issues, he requires regular game-time to rediscover the form he displayed in a breakthrough 2022-23 campaign when he played 19 times. Behind the likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo and Alexis Mac Allister in the pecking order at Anfield, a loan switch for the 19-year-old is in the offing.

Salzburg have been expected destination for Bajcetic - where he would reunite with former Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders. The Dutchman is head coach of the Austrian club after leaving the Reds last summer following manager Jurgen Klopp’s exit.

But Barcelona have reportedly made a late swoop for Bajcetic following a serious injury to Marc Bernal. The Spanish giants are prepared to pay a €4 million loan fee to the Spain youth international.

Bajcetic’s father, former Serbia international Srdan, was left shocked that Barca entered the race. And speaking to Catalan radio station RAC1 (via Fabrizio Romano), he’d like the Liverpool man to make the switch to the La Liga heavyweights. He said: “We didn’t expect Barça to enter the race. We have all ready to go to Salzburg. But we still don’t have any info on what’s going to happen.”

“I’d like Stefan to play for a top club like Barça or same Liverpool, he’s ready for top clubs.”

However, Bajcetic is expected to still make the move to Salzburg, with a private jet booked from Liverpool John Lennon Airport to the Austrian city this morning.