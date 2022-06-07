All the details you need to know about Liverpool’s pre-season ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Liverpool’s players are set for a well-earned break following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.

The Reds played 63 fixtures in total - every game possible - as they narrowly missed out on an unprecedented quadruple.

Jurgen Klopp’s side won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup - but finished a point behind Manchester City for the Premier League title and suffered Champions League final heartbreak against Real Madrid in Paris.

Some Liverpool players now have their feet up on their holidays, although many are away on international duty.

They’ll be given a few weeks’ rest before returning for duty ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Here is all you need to know about Liverpool’s pre-season plans so far.

When do Liverpool return for pre-season?

Liverpool are due to return to their Kirkby training ground on Monday 4 July.

Those who have been away on international duty will likely get longer off.

Are Liverpool going on a pre-season tour?

Yes. The Reds are jetting off to the Far East. They play matches in Thailand and Singapore.

They fly out on Saturday 9 July.

Who are Liverpool playing in pre-season?

Klopp’s side have two games organised so far.

They face Manchester United on Tuesday 12 July at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangko, Thailand (14.00 BST).

Liverpool then play Crystal Palace on Friday 15 July at the National Stadium in Singapore (13.35 BST).

They will return the following day, reports The Athletic.

Are Liverpool having a training camp overseas?

Yes. It’s expected the Reds will travel to Austria once the tour of the Far East is over. They could play a game during it.

Liverpool during pre-season in Austria. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Will Liverpool play any friendlies in England?

None have been announced so far.

Liverpool played two friendly games at Anfield before the start of last season - against Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna.

When is the Community Shield final?

FA Cup winners Liverpool face Premier League champions Manchester City for the Community Shield on Saturday 30 July. It takes place at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium rather than Wembley.

When are Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season released?

Fixtures are announced at 09.00 BST on Thursday 16 June.

When does the 2022-23 Premier League season start?