How Liverpool could start against Real Madrid in the Champion League.

Liverpool face the first of two mammoth fixtures when they welcome Real Madrid to Anfield (8pm GMT).

The Reds can take another step towards automatically reaching the last 16 of the Champions League, having won all four games so far. But Liverpool face a Real outfit who they have failed to defeat in the past eight meetings - including both the 2018 and 2022 finals of the competition.

There is a new man at the helm in Arne Slot, however, who has made a magnificent start to his Reds career. Not only are Liverpool flying high in Europe but they sit at the summit of the Premier League by eight points - and play host to Manchester City on Sunday.

Slot is far from looking beyond the reigning Champions League holders Real, though, and will be very much focused on yielding a victory. Ahead of the encounter, here’s the Liverpool team predicted.

GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

Alisson has been ruled out yet again as he battles back from a hamstring injury, meaning Kelleher will experience a big European night under the Anfield lights.

RB - Conor Bradley

Trent Alexander-Arnold is not yet fit to start after a hamstring issue and Slot hopes he won’t have to play his vice-captain at all. That means Bradley is set for one of the biggest games of his career and could well be marking Kylian Mbappe.

CB - Joe Gomez

Ibrahima Konate has been immense for most of this season but struggled in last Sunday’s 3-2 win at Southampton and could do with a rest. Gomez was excellent when he came off the bench against Brighton last month and would be deserving of a chance.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

The first name on the team sheet. Will be relishing the battle - and hoping he can finally get the better of Real after consistent heartbreak.

LB - Andy Robertson

Another long-term member of Liverpool’s squad who has consistently suffered heartbreak against Los Blancos. With Tsimikas injured, Robertson is set to continue and was on pre-match media duties yesterday.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

Been one of the best performers in the Premier League this season and now has a chance to display his prowess against the biggest club in the world.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Understandably rested at Southampton given he travelled back from Argentina following the international break but came on to add more control in the engine room.

CM - Dominik Szoboszlai

Not only scored at Southampton but displayed plenty of energy and dynamism throughout the contest. Deserves to keep his spot and will be tasked with Real relentlessly.

RW - Mo Salah

So much of the pre-match build-up has been on the Egypt international after his bombshell interview over his contract. But that should not affect Salah and he will want to show he is one of the best players in the world on the grandest stage.

ST - Luis Diaz

Scored a hat-trick operating as a makeshift centre-forward in last month’s 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen. That was a surprise tactic that Slot could deploy again and hand Darwin Nunez a breather after being the only one of the South American trio to start at Southampton.

LW - Cody Gakpo

Has markedly grown in stature this season and is capable of causing any defence problems.

Subs

Jaros, Davies, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Quansah, Endo, Morton, Jones, Elliott, Nunez.