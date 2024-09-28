Liverpool head coach Arne Slot. (Photo by Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

How Liverpool could line-up against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Liverpool look to continue their excellent start to the season when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux today.

Arne Slot is satisfied with the opening to life as the Reds’ head coach - although isn’t getting carried away. Yet fans have been highly encouraged by the seamless transition from legendary manager Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool are aiming for a fourth successive victory in all competitions to keep up the pace in the early stages of the Premier League title race. Earlier this week, the Reds’ Carabao Cup defence started with a dominant 5-1 triumph over West Ham United. Slot made wholesale changes for that game, with plenty of those who have been in the periphery of things making claims to keep their berths. But will that be the case? Ahead of the Wolves clash, here’s the Liverpool team predicted.

GK - Alisson Becker

Slot was full of praise for Caomhin Kelleher, who has deputised impressively in the past two matches. But Alisson is firmly No.1 and likely to play as he’s expected to be fit again.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Was left on the bench against West Ham, which was wise and a break would have been needed. He’ll be one of Liverpool’s creative forces.

CB - Joe Gomez

Slot may not want to make an entire change to his backline despite Ibrahima Konate’s rock-solid start to the season. It could mean that Gomez gets to keep his spot after impressing against West Ham.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool’s captain’s return to the XI doesn’t need much explaining. He’s the bedrock of the team.

LB - Andy Robertson

Scored the winner in this fixture last term but the Scotland international will know that defensive duties come first before joining in with attacks.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

Cup games were the Dutchman’s meat and drink last season. However, he’s now an indispensable player in the number-six role and was given the night off entirely against West Ham.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Perhaps gone slightly under the radar this season but the Argentina international has been in excellent form.

CM - Dominik Szoboszlai

The former RB Leipzig man has played in every league game so far, although the second-half performance of Curtis Jones against West Ham would have been a reminder to Szoboszlai not to be complacent.

RW - Mo Salah

Came off the bench against the Hammers to net his first goal in four games. That would have been a confidence booster.

ST - Diogo Jota

Displayed all of his quality in the final third with a double against West Ham. Jota played slightly deeper in that game but he could return to spearhead the attack and that would mean Darwin Nunez dropping to the bench.

LW - Luis Diaz

Been in barnstorming form and even Cody Gakpo’s brace in the Hammers win will not be enough to keep Diaz out of the team.

Substitutes

Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Tsimikas, Jones, Endo, Gakpo, Nunez, Chiesa.