Liverpool predicted starting line-up vs Everton - one change as Alexander Isak decision made
Liverpool aim to continue their perfect start to their Premier League title defence although they know they’re in for a stern challenge when they face Everton in the 247th Merseyside derby (12.30 BST).
Certainly, Kopites heading to Anfield will hope there is no more late drama. Arne Slot’s side have won each match in the final 10 minutes - with three being in stoppage-time. The latest came when Virgil van Dijk slammed home a 92nd-minute header to earn a 3-2 triumph over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.
Liverpool will also know how tough of a game they are in for. Form always goes out of the window for derbies, but Everton have had a fine start to the campaign and sit sixth.
A luxury that Slot has is that he has a full complement of players to select from so he will have decisions to weigh up. With everything in mind, here’s a look at how Liverpool could line-up.
Liverpool predicted line-up vs Everton
GK - Alisson Becker
The Liverpool No.1 was unlucky to concede twice against Atletico as both goals were deflected.
RB - Jeremie Frimpong
The summer signing from Bayer Leverkusen was excellent against Atletico. Much will depend on whether he’s ready to play again after only recently recovering from injury but Conor Bradley struggled when he came on. If it is Frimpong, he’ll be tested defensively by Jack Grealish.
CB - Ibrahima Konate
The Frenchman has bounced back to his best form after an iffy start to the season.
CB - Virgil van Dijk
Been imperious for much of the season but he will remember the problems that Beto caused him in last year’s derby.
LB - Andy Robertson
Experience and cool heads are necessary, which gives Robertson the edge over Milos Kerkez. Robertson will have to try to quell the threatening Iliman Ndiaye.
CM - Ryan Gravenberch
There might not be a midfielder in the Premier League who has started the campaign in better form.
CM - Dominik Szoboszlai
Enjoyed a really good opening to the campaign. Will give plenty of energy and be able to cover counter-attacks if any of the full-backs are caught up the pitch.
RW - Mo Salah
Came under plenty of scrutiny in recent weeks but proved any of his doubters wrong against Atletico. Needs to continue that way.
AM - Florian Wirtz
There are those outside of Red persuasion who have questioned the £100m signing’s start at Liverpool. Yet Kopites can see his impact so far and that he will only get better/.
LW - Cody Gakpo
The Dutchman has struggled for attacking spark in the past couple of games and decision-making needs to improve. However, it is likely he will keep his berth.
ST - Hugo Ekitike
The condition of Alexander Isak will need to be assessed but Liverpool may not take any chances if he’s still feeling the impact of the Atletico game. In fairness, no-one will have any qualms about Ekitike starting given how impressive he’s been so far.
Subs
Mamardashvili, Bradley, Gomez, Kerkez, Endo, Mac Allister, Jones, Nguomoha, Isak.