Liverpool team predicted to face Ipswich Town in the Premier League at Anfield.

Arne Slot will have to make at least one change when Liverpool face Ipswich Town at Anfielf today (3pm GMT kick-off)

Curtis Jones has been added to the injury list after the 2-1 win over LOSC Lille in the Champions League. Jones was forced off at half-time and although his issue was not serious, he cannot play against struggling Ipswich as the Reds aim to keep their six-point gap at the top of the Premier League. Diogo Jota (muscle) and Joe Gomez (hamstring) remain unavailable.

In truth, it is highly likely that Alexis Mac Allister comes in for Jones, The Argentina international was introduced for the second half against Lille and has been a mainstay in Arne Slot’s midfield. There is also a debate as to whether Ryan Gravenberch should be handed a rest. The Dutchman has started every Premier League and Champions League game this season and there are sections of supporters worried he could suffer from fatigue down the line. Yet he is the linchpin of Slot’s team and pivotal in and out of possession.

Wataru Endo is an option to replace Gravenberch in the number-six role or Mac Allister could drop back to take up the deeper position. If Slot went with the latter, it would likely mean a chance from the outset for Harvey Elliott, who has made a major impact in his past two games. He was involved in both goals for the dramatic 2-0 win over Brentford before firing the winner against Lille.

Slot is certain to make changes to his defence - but how many remains the question. Captain Virgil van Dijk will keep his berth but the Liverpool head coach may not want to tinker too much. Slot has declared Ibrahima Konate is coming towards being able to play twice per week, having admitted he’s had pain since recovering from a knee injury. Jarell Quansah is likely to drop out of the centre-back role, especially after struggling against Ipswich in the 2-0 win on the opening day of the season.

Slot will also be weighing up whether to switch both full-backs. Given Ipswich may deploy a low block, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s creativity on the ball could be crucial and will probably replace Conor Bradley on the right-hand side. But the left flank has proven a close battle between Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas this season. Robertson has been undisputed firs choice for much of his Liverpool career but Tsimikas has started the past two games.

In attack, Slot’s main decision will be who operated in the striker role. Nunez plundered the late double at Brentford but was largely stifled when featuring for 90 minutes against Lille. Luis Diaz has operated as a makeshift centre-forward while Diogo Jota has been unavailable. Cody Gakpo has been in good form and could return on the left flank. Federico Chiesa is likely have to wait for his first Premier League start.

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo.

Subs: Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Elliott, Morton, Nunez, Chiesa.