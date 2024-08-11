Arne Slot looks on during their pre-season friendly match against Manchester United at Williams-Brice Stadium on August 03, 2024 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) | Getty Images

How Liverpool could line-up against Las Palmas at Anfield.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool play host to two pre-season friendlies at Anfield today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arne Slot will be in the dugout of the Reds’ famous stadium for the first time since he was appointed head coach. Fans will get to watch Slot’s first Anfield game against Sevilla (12.00 BST) Then after crowds depart, Liverpool will face another La Liga side in Las Palmas behind-closed-doors (17.00 BST).

It will be intriguing to see which players Slot deploys for each game. Those not involved against Sevilla will no doubt feature against the Gran Canaria-based side, who finished 16th in La Liga last season. Ahead of the game, here’s the Liverpool team predicted.

GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

Deputised superbly while Alisson has been away. He remains a magnificent No.2 but it will be intriguing if any offers come in for him towards the end of the transfer window. Kelleher has admitted he'd like regular action.

RB - Conor Bradley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another standout star in pre-season and the Northern Ireland international will be hoping to continue his eye-catching progress this campaign.

CB - Ibrahima Konate

Endured a frustrating end to last season because of fitness issues and did not feature prominently for France at the Euros. After returning back later than Jarell Quansah, Konate may have to wait for his chance.

CB - Joe Gomez

Reportedly targeting becoming a key player under Slot after almost joining Newcastle United earlier in the window. Gomez rejuvenated his Liverpool career last season and will not want more opportunities in his favoured central role.

LB - Andy Robertson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet to feature in pre-season despite being back several weeks. Robertson suffered an injury for Scotland at the Euros and Liverpool will want to build his fitness.

CM - Wataru Endo

The Japan international will be wary that competition is potentially arriving in Martin Zubimendi. However, Endo will be determined to show Slot he can be a prominent part of Liverpool's plans.

CM - Dominik Szoboszlai

Enjoyed a barnstorming start to his first season at Anfield and will be striving for greater consistency this term. Had a decent pre-season so far.

CM - Curtis Jones

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Netted a fine goal against Man Utd when arriving from deep. Jones has operated in the No.6 role at times in pre-season but he'll want to play higher up the pitch and showcase his attacking qualties.

RW - Ben Doak

There has been talk of the exciting teenage winger being loaned out this season, with Premier League rivals Southampton and Leicester linked. Regardless, Doak will want to showcase his quality to Slot and a good display could well be the catalyst for the Scot departing temporarily.

ST - Darwin Nunez

Endured mixed fortunes since signing for Liverpool two years ago for a joint club-record fee. Slot will be hoping he can finally unlock all of Nunez's monumental potential.

LW - Cody Gakpo

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Played a talismanic role to help the Netherlands reach the semi-finals of Euro 2024. Gakpo played on the flank for his country and Slot could adopt similar tactics, with the 25-year-old mainly operating centrally under Klopp at Liverpool.