How Liverpool could line-up against Man City in the Premier League.

Liverpool prepare for one of their biggest games of the season when they face Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday (4pm GMT).

There is plenty riding on the game for both outfits in the Premier League title race. After just 12 games, the Reds have opened up an eight-point gap at the summit of the table. Arne Slot has made a barnstorming start to life as head coach, with Liverpool also topping the Champions League standings after a 2-0 win over Real Madrid.

The Reds have taken advantage of City’s recent slip-ups. Despite winning the past four titles, Pep Guardiola’s side have hit a malaise after losing five successive games in all competitions before throwing away a three-goal lead to be held to a 3-3 draw against Feyenoord earlier this week.

Liverpool will sense an opportunity but will still be wary of City’s threats. Slot also has injury issues to contend with as Ibrahima Konate has been ruled out after suffering a knee problem against Madrid while Conor Bradley (hamstring) came off late in the game. Alisson Becker (hamstring), Diogo Jota (ribs), Kostas Tsimikas (ankle) and Federico Chiesa (muscle) also remain absent.

With everything in mind, here is the Liverpool team predicted.

GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

Alisson remains on the treatment table but there are no concerns that Liverpool head into the game without their No.1. Kelleher has been in magnificent form and will cherish his penalty save from Kylian Mbappe for a long time.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Been given the green light to start after a hamstring injury. Given that Bradley is very unlikely to be unavailable with a similar issue, Alexander-Arnold is poised to return.

CB - Joe Gomez

Slot has a decision to make when it comes to replacing Konate. But Gomez has more experience than Jarell Quansah and was excellent when coming off the bench in a 2-1 win over Brighton earlier this season.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

The Liverpool skipper has been in imperious form and will relish his latest duel with Erling Haaland.

LB - Andy Robertson

Perhaps a tad unlucky to have given a penalty away against Madrid but the Scotland international’s performance was good overall. Robertson will have a point to prove again after some criticism this season.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

Been one of Liverpool’s best players this season and his qualities can show City exactly what they are missing with Rodri injured.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Enjoyed his best game of the campaign against Madrid and is tactically so important. Is walking a disciplinary tightrope but that won’t impact Mac Allister’s game.

CM - Curtis Jones

Excelled in recent weeks and is really starting to fulfil all of the potential that he has shown over the years.

RW - Mo Salah

Liverpool’s talisman has scored 11 goals against City in his career. He simply loves the big stage and will want to steal the headlines again.

ST - Darwin Nunez

Was unlucky not to have scored against Madrid and has become more mature this season in terms of his performances.

LW - Cody Gakpo

Luis Diaz was not quite at his best against Real in the first half before Gakpo came off the bench to seal the three points. That could just give the Netherlands international the nod and Diaz’s pace off the bench could be useful.

Subs

Jaros, Davies, Quansah, Endo, Morton, Nyoni, Elliott, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Danns.