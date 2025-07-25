Liverpool during a training session at Kai Tak Sports Park on July 22, 2025 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

How Liverpool could line-up against AC Milan for the pre-season friendly in Hong Kong.

Liverpool step up their pre-season preparations when they open their tour of Asia against AC Milan on Saturday (12.30 BST).

The Reds face the Italian side in Hong Kong, having already played two friendlies so far. Arne Slot’s side earned a 3-1 win over Preston North End at Deepdale before earning a 5-0 triumph against Stoke City behind-closed-doors at the AXA Training Centre.

Serie A side Milan will prove much more of a test for Liverpool, though, as they prepare to defend their Premier League title in the 2025-26 season. The Reds start the campaign against AFC Bournemouth in less than three weeks’ time and head coach Arne Slot will want to start ensuring his troops peak for that game.

Kopites will be hoping to get a glimpse of Hugo Ekitike after his arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt for up to £79 million earlier this week. Florian Wirtz did not feature against Preston so fans could get a glimpse of the £100 million record signing, while they’ll also be excited to watch fellow new boys Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Ahead of the clash at the Kai Tak Stadium, here’s a look at how Liverpool could line-up.

Liverpool predicted line-up vs AC Milan

GK - Alisson Becker

The No.1 has not featured in Liverpool's opening two matches of the summer and you would expect that he will get substantial minutes under his belt to get back into the swing of things.

RB - Conor Bradley

Frimpong has arrived to add real competition for the role. However, Bradley has made a strong start to pre-season and looks sharp during training clips. The berth, as thing stand, may be Bradley’s to lose.

CB - Joe Gomez

Liverpool's longest-serving player started against Stoke and could get another chance.Gomez will be hoping he's ahead of the pecking order to feature on the opening day.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

There's scant chance that Liverpool's captain won't be lining up against Bournemouth. But Slot may want to start building rhythm and forge a solid back four, so starting van Dijk will help to do that.

LB - Milos Kerkez

The £40 million summer signing has came off the bench in two games so far. However, he was extremely impressive at Preston and supporters will be relishing a chance to see Kerkez from the outset.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

The Netherlands international is again set to be a mainstay in the number-six position after a magnificent 2024-25 in the new role.

CM - Trey Nyoni

The 18-year-old has been impressing during pre-season and with Alexis Mac Allister still injured, it's a chance for Slot to see how Nyoni continues to progress.

RW - Mo Salah

In typical Salah fashion, he has started the opening two friendlies this summer. He will have his eyes on

AM - Florian Wirtz

Supporters have relished the clips coming out from training of Wirtz in action. They will be uber-excited to get a glimpse of the £100 million record signing in action.

LW - Curtis Jones

Luis Diaz's future remains uncertain while Slot may want to keep Cody Gakpo as part of the team that plays in the second half as he balances his attack. Therefore, Jones could feature on the flank - the position he played in the academy. He would likely be tactically fluid.

ST - Darwin Nunez

Kopites would love to see Hugo Ekitike handed an outing but it may come too soon for him. Despite Nunez being likely that he will depart in the transfer window, he has bagged four goals in pre-season and not showing signs of downing tools.