Key dates have already been confirmed for Liverpool’s title-defending 2025/26 Premier League season.

Liverpool have wrapped up the Premier League title following a stunning first season under new manager Arne Slot. The champions will now use the summer break to refuel and prepare to defend their crown.

The Reds enjoyed their title celebrations on Monday as they paraded the Premier League trophy through the streets of Liverpool, lined with hundreds of thousands of fans.

Sadly, in a devastating end to a joyous day, dozens of people have been left injured after a car ploughed into busy crowds after the parade ended. Four are said to be ‘very, very ill’ in hospital while a 53-year-old white British man, believed to be the driver, has been arrested. Keep up to date with the latest news as it lands via our live feed.

Liverpool fans will have to wait a little while longer before they discover the order of their opponents for next season. The full list fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League campaign will be announced on Wednesday, June 18th at 9am BST.

The new season dates have already been confirmed and the action is set to get underway on Saturday, August 16th. Liverpool will play their final match of the season on Sunday, May 24th 2026, when all fixtures will be held simultaneously as usual.

The Premier League schedule continues to allow more rest time for players during the festive period, with no two rounds of fixtures to be held within 60 hours of each other. Manchester City and Arsenal will both be pushing to snatch the title from Liverpool next season, hoping for a much closer contest. Chelsea will also be using the summer to see how they can continue to build momentum from their top four finish.

Liverpool preparing for Premier League title defence

The Reds have wasted no time getting their ducks in a row as we enter the summer transfer window. Liverpool are clear on the signings they need to make to bolster their squad and the latest reports suggest three blockbuster moves are already looking likely.

Following the confirmation Trent Alexander-Arnold will be leaving the club, Liverpool are closing in on a deal for Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong. An announcement is expected in the coming days following a successful medical. Frimpong will reportedly sign a five-year deal with the Reds and will cost £29.5million.

On the opposite side of the defence, Liverpool are moving in for Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez, who is said to be keen on making the switch to Anfield. The arrival of Kerkez will likely see Andy Robertson take on a more limited role as the club plans ahead for their future. Frimpong’s teammate Florian Wirtz could also be headed for Merseyside in a sensational new update that he ‘only wants Liverpool’ this summer. Negotiations are said to be underway, with the Reds offering in excess of £84 million for the midfielder’s signature.