When will Liverpool secure the Premier League title? | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have been knocked back by this player but they remain confident he will sign a new contract.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are continuing conversations with Ibrahima Konate over a new contract but interest in the centre-back is building and it’s no longer contained to just overseas clubs either.

It’s been no secret over the last few months that Real Madrid are in the running to potentially sign Konate in 2026. The France international’s contract is now well into the final 12 months and Madrid, who are capitalising on players becoming free agents, are lurking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bayern Munich have also registered interest in Konate but clubs closer to home are now said to be monitoring his situation at Liverpool as well.

Premier League clubs eyeing Ibrahima Konate

According to TBR Football, Liverpool ‘understand’ a number of their Premier League rivals are showing interest in Konate as his contract ticks down. The club are ‘not shocked or surprised’ by this information, though.

The report claims that intermediaries have made the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City aware that Konate could be available to sign for free next summer. The player himself is not ‘pushing himself to any club’ as things stand but agents are naturally exploring new options for him, in case his terms do expire and he is free to join a new side.

“The ideal scenario for Liverpool is a new contract for Konate and signing Marc Guehi on a free, but this is football and obviously neither could happen,” TBR Football’s Graeme Bailey says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Richard Hughes, though, has gone head-to-head with Europe’s finest this summer, bringing in the likes of Alexander Isak, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike – Liverpool fear nobody, both on the pitch or off it.

“But with Konate, they are aware that it is not just the likes of Madrid and Munich who could try and make him an offer, but they accept that – why wouldn’t someone like Chelsea make an offer if he is available on a free? Although clearly they hope it does not get to that point.”

Will Ibrahima Konate sign a new Liverpool contract?

Konate’s contract situation has been up in the air for months now. Liverpool made him a priority last year but he was overtaken by Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, whose previous deals were due to expire this June.

Since then, multiple reports have suggested Konate is not interested in extending his stay with Liverpool, due to his talks being bumped down the pecking order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Liverpool are still in talks with the defender and discussions have not stopped, despite Konate rejecting several attempts from the club already. According to Marca earlier this month, the 26-year-old has refused to sign three new contract proposals put to the table by Liverpool.

Despite these setbacks, the TBR Football report claims Liverpool ‘believe there is a real chance’ they will reach an agreement with Konate over a new deal. The news of a new deal will surely end the majority of the interest in Konate, as his asking price will not come cheap.