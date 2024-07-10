AFP via Getty Images

Man Utd have reportedly made an offer for Leny Yoro.

Liverpool would reportedly be prepared to match Manchester United's offer for Leny Yoro.

Yoro is wanted by several clubs after a magnificent breakthrough 2023-24 season. The 18-year-old centre-back made 44 appearances for Lille to help them finish fourth in Ligue 1 and qualify for the Champions League.

Liverpool are keen on Yoro but there has been an acceptance that he wants to head to Real Madrid. However, the European champions have still to meet Lille's asking price and are said to be reluctant to do so with the defender having just a year remaining on his contract.

Yet Manchester United have looked to steal a march and have had a bid accepted for Yoro. The Manchester Evening News reported it was between €60-70 million.

However, Ben Jacobs has claimed that the offer is only €50 million and Liverpool are ready to pay a similar amount - but only if Yoro makes it clear he would be prepared to move to Anfield rather than Madrid.

Jacobs wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Real Madrid, Manchester United, Liverpool and PSG all want Leny Yoro. All four clubs view him as a generational talent.

“Feeling remains Yoro will end up at Real Madrid and talks are progressing. #MUFC have already had a €50m bid accepted. #LFC prepared to pay a similar ballpark, but only if Yoro indicates he's changed his mind. They have known for some time Yoro's preference. Yoro wants Real. And he could even wait until 2025 and join them as a free agent if a deal isn't struck this summer.”