The Reds picked up a point in their opener with a draw against Chelsea, and they will now look to pick up their first win of the campaign, against the Cherries. In the meantime, club chiefs will continue to work on new incomings, with Jurgen Klopp likely wanting more depth before the summer window is over and done with.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Anfield.

Palhinha latest

Transfer insider Dean Jones has been discussing Liverpool’s chances of landing Fulham star Palhinha this summer.

He told the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast: “I’m not going to rule out that they’re going to go for Palhinha, because I know that they definitely looked at him in the past and they do like him.

“But yeah, you can’t land Palhinha for even £50m, but they still have money to spend, they had £111m to spend on Caicedo and they’ve just done £20m on Endo, they have £80m to spend on Palhinha. If they want to spend £80m on Palhinha we’ll have to just take it because I’m sure the player would be into it, but I don’t see it.”

Gravenberch chase

Liverpool are said to be preparing an offer for Bayern Munich star Ryan Gravenberch.

According to Bild, Klopp is determined to land the midfielder this summer, and Gravenberch is reportedly willing to move on from the Allianz Arena, but there is one part missing from the equation. Bayern are still said to be reluctant to sell the promising 21-year-old, making a deal potentially hard to pull off.