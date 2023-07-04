Liverpool are preparing to make a move for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia after the latest reports suggest Arsenal may opt against pushing for a move.

Lavia, 19, is tipped to leave Southampton following their relegation to the Championship and has been courted by the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal so far this summer. The latter have been busy in the market, securing a deal for Kai Havertz, whilst also pushing hard to complete deals for both Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

If a move for Rice completed, it could spell the end of the Gunners’ pursuit of Lavia but there are still question marks over Thomas Partey’s future at the Emirates which could be an important factor. Furthermore, Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth claimed that, as it stands, the Gunners have no interest in the young Belgian - most likely down to their pursuit of Rice and Timber.

Chelsea’s co-director of recruitment Joe Shields has recommended Lavia to new manager Mauricio Pochettino and he remains high on their shortlist with the Stamford Bridge club becoming short of options in midfield with N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Denis Zakaria and Ruben Loftus-Cheek moving on.

TalkSport are report Liverpool are preparing an opening offer for Lavia, who is said to be valued at around £50m by Southampton. The Reds may have to act quickly, given Chelsea are also keen on the player and Arsenal’s position is fully unclear.

Despite his age, Lavia shone for his calmness on the ball under pressure, his tackling and physicality and he is proving a top defensive midfield prospect. In addition, he enjoyed over 2,500 of first-team exposure in the Premier League which has helped him to develop brilliantly, despite his side’s relegation.

