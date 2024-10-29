Liverpool injury news on Diogo Jota, Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa ahead of the Carabao Cup clash against Brighton.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diogo Jota has been ruled out of action for Liverpool until after November’s international break.

The striker suffered a rib injury in the Reds’ 2-1 win over Chelsea earlier this month. He’s missed the past two games, with Darwin Nunez spearheading Liverpool’s front line in Jota’s absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Liverpool earned a 1-0 win over RB Leipzig and 2-2 draw against Premier League title rivals Arsenal, Jota was the preferred No.9 before his setback. And ahead of tomorrow’s Carabao Cup fourth-round tie at Brighton, head coach Arne Slot admitted the Portugal international will miss another four games as he won’t play until after the international break that takes place the weekend of Saturday 16 November.

What’s more, Harvey Elliott will also not be back before then. He sustained a fractured foot while in England under-21 training at the start of last month.

Federico Chiesa remains sidelined and a potential return date has still to be given. Chiesa has struggled to get fit since signing from Juventus in the summer transfer window, having been frozen out at the Serie A side. The winger did not have a proper pre-season, which Slot believes is why he’s struggled with injury so far.

Reports in Italy have suggested Chiesa could be loaned to a club in his homeland in January. However, Slot poured cold waters on those rumours. He said: “That hasn’t gone through my mind at all. First and foremost, he gets fit again and then we can see where he is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were also reports in Italy, what I meant in pre-season that he was on low-intensity sessions but he had to train with three or four players apart from the group. That is what I said and going from there to a high-intensity league and playing style is difficult in general for every player but especially if you had a pre-season like this.

“We knew this before, we knew we had to be really careful to adjust to his individual needs but it hasn’t been perfect yet. We’re trying to find the right way of building him up without overloading him and that has been difficult until now but I have full confidence that he will be fit.”