Liverpool receive key injury boost ahead of Man City clash in Community Shield

Alisson Becker has been spotted back Liverpool training during their camp in Austria.

Alisson Becker has returned to Liverpool training.

The goalkeeper missed the Reds' pre-season friendlies against Crystal Palace and RB Leipzig after suffering an abdominal issue during the tour of the Far East.

Adrian deputised in his place with No.2 Caoimhin Kelleher also on the treatment table.

And the Brazil international has been spotted back out on the grass.

That's good news for Liverpool as their 2022-23 Premier League season starts against Fulham in less than two weeks' time.

Before that, Liverpool are in action against Manchester City in the Community Shield on Saturday.

Certainly, Klopp would want Alisson involved in the game at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium.

The Reds manager may well have designs on playing the team he has earmarked for the Fulham encounter.

Not only that but it’s a chance for Liverpool to start off the season positively.