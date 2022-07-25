Liverpool receive key injury boost ahead of Man City clash in Community Shield

Alisson Becker has returned to Liverpool training.
The goalkeeper missed the Reds' pre-season friendlies against Crystal Palace and RB Leipzig after suffering an abdominal issue during the tour of the Far East.
Adrian deputised in his place with No.2 Caoimhin Kelleher also on the treatment table.
However, unlike Kelleher, Alisson was included in Jurgen Klopp's 31-man squad for this week's training camp in Austria.
And the Brazil international has been spotted back out on the grass.
That's good news for Liverpool as their 2022-23 Premier League season starts against Fulham in less than two weeks' time.
Before that, Liverpool are in action against Manchester City in the Community Shield on Saturday.
Certainly, Klopp would want Alisson involved in the game at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium.
The Reds manager may well have designs on playing the team he has earmarked for the Fulham encounter.
Not only that but it’s a chance for Liverpool to start off the season positively.
A win over City would give the Reds momentum after finishing a point behind their modern-day rivals in last season’s Premier League.