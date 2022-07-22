Liverpool beat RB Leipzig 5-0 in a pre-season friendly and now travel to Austria for a week-long training camp - but will be without Diogo Jota, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Caoimhin Kelleher.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have left three first-team players at home as they head off to Austria for their pre-season camp.

The Reds flew to Germany yesterday before thrashing Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig 5-0.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darwin Nunez opened his goal account in style as he bagged four second-half goals, while Mo Salah was also on target in the resounding win.

Now Jurgen Klopp's men make the trip to neighbouring country Austria where the intensity in training will be cranked up markedly.

However, Diogo Jota, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Caoimhin Kelleher will not be part of things.

The trio are all injured and remain on Merseyside.

Jota and Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered hamstring injuries during Liverpool's tour of the Far East earlier this month.

The former's was a recurrence of an issue he sustained while on international duty with Portugal in June, while Oxlade-Chamberlain limped off in the 2-0 friendly win over Crystal Palace in Singapore.

Diogo Jota and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during Liverpool training. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Goalkeeper Kelleher, meanwhile, continues to nurse an issue that also ruled him out of the Asian tour.

Alisson Becker was once again absent against Leipzig due to an abdominal problem, with Adrian instead starting in goal.

However, the Brazilian No.1 has travelled with the rest of the squad.

As have summer signing Calvin Ramsay and Kaide Gordon after they were omitted from the trip to the Far East because of respective injuries.

Surprisingly, Luke Chambers - who helped England under-19s to European Championship glory last month - is not part of Klopp's 31-man squad. He indeed was part of things in Asia and started the 4-0 loss to Manchester United in Thailand and then came on against Palace.

Fellow youngsters Leighton Clarkson, who had a period on loan at Blackburn last season, Bobby Clark, Tom Hill and Melkamu Frauendorf also did not travel.