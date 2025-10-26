Cody Gakpo of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Brentford and Liverpool at Gtech Community Stadium on October 25, 2025 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool had a penalty appeal turned down in their 3-2 loss against Brentford in the Premier League.

Liverpool have received a new verdict on their failed penalty appeal during the disappointing loss against Brentford.

The Reds fell to a fourth successive defeat in the Premier League as they were beaten 3-2 by the Bees in west London. The English champions deservedly returned to Merseyside empty-handed as Arne Slot’s side have failed to show few signs of clicking into gear after a significant squad overhaul during the summer transfer window.

However, the Brentford defeat could have been different a minute before Kevin Schamde put the home side two goals in front on the stroke of half-time. Cody Gakpo went down inside the Bees’ box when he was challenged by Nathan Collins.

However, referee Simon Hooper dismissed the penalty appeal and VAR agreed. A statement from the Premier League Match Centre on X said: “The referee’s call of no penalty to Liverpool was checked and confirmed by VAR – with it deemed that there was no foul by Collins on Gakpo.”

Liverpool were left frustrated in the second half when Brentford were awarded a penalty of their own. Virgil van Dijk fouled Dango Ouatarra and a free-kick was initially awarded before VAR intervened and Hooper gave a penalty. Igor Thiago slotted home the spot-kick.

On the incidents, Liverpool head coach Slot said: “I think it is a crucial moment when just before they scored the 2-0, there was a moment where Cody dribbled inside the box and they didn't play the ball. I think if you would show both situations - the penalty we conceded and that moment - to every referee in the world, they would tell you maybe both were nothing but if I had to give one of the two then I definitely would give the one to Cody. The bad luck for us was that I don't think the referee was intending to give a penalty for that but he thought he'd give them a free-kick, then the VAR said it was inside so then if you think it's a free-kick then it's a penalty. That bad luck maybe comes if you play a game of football like we did today.”

However, former Everton and Wales defender Ashley Williams reckons that Hooper got the Gakpo call right. Speaking on Match of the Day, Williams said: “Cody Gakpo receives the ball and is really clever with this.

“A little one-two, gets it back and at this pace, it probably looks like contact is made. But the official wording is Nathan Collins actually planted his foot and has not made contact with Cody Gakpo, which I can go with.

“Nathan Collins has put his foot down and Cody Gakpo has gone over probably expecting contact and it didn't really come. For me, it's no penalty. Straight away, Brentford show a bit of class and it's a really good goal from their point of view.”