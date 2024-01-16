Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool will not allow Caoimhin Kelleher to leave during the January transfer window, according to reports. Celtic had emerged as a possible destination as they prepare to offload third-choice goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist. It was thought that Kelleher could challenge Joe Hart for the No.1 jersey at Parkhead.

Kelleher has struggled to break into Jurgen Klopp’s side given Alisson’s dominance between the sticks. The Irishman has made just seven Premier League appearances, being called up twice this season when Alisson picked up a hamstring strain.

That knock to the Brazilian is thought to play a key role in Liverpool’s reluctance to let Kelleher leave this month. Football Insider claim the Reds will block any move for their backup stopper until the summer, a decision which will frustrate former manager Brendan Rodgers.

Liverpool have the 25-year-old tied down until 2026 so are in no rush to sell but will understand his desire for first-team football at the end of the campaign. For now, he is needed as a reserve for Alisson as Klopp eyes a second title win.

Long-serving understudy Adrian remains the only other senior keeper on the books should disaster strike. Kelleher, a Cork native, joined Liverpool’s academy ranks as a 17-year-old from Ringmahon Rangers in 2015.

His contribution for Klopp’s side has mainly come in domestic competition, although he does boast a Champions League clean sheet against Ajax. Kelleher has been Liverpool’s first choice in the Europa League throughout the current campaign, starting five of the six group games.