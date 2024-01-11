Liverpool rival three Premier League sides for Championship midfielder, club want a 'bidding war'
Liverpool continue to be linked with potential new transfer targets this window.
Liverpool are considering their options this January transfer window, and while talks of signing a new defender continue to unfold, the Reds are also eyeing up potential recruits for other areas.
The summer focused on restructuring the engine room following the five-player exodus, and while Jurgen Klopp welcomed four new signings to Anfield, Liverpool remain linked to extra midfielders. One of the latest to appear on the radar is a man currently impressing in the Championship, and he gave Chelsea a lot of grief this week too.
Middlesbrough's Hayden Hackney is a player of interest to the Reds, according to the Evening Standard. The 21-year-old defensive midfielder has been attracting a lot of attention this season, and his goal against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup earlier this week has only added to this. Tottenham Hotspur are one of the latest clubs keeping an eye on Hackney, but they face competition from other Premier League heavyweights.
As well as Liverpool, both Manchester City and Manchester United are keen on the Boro star. His contract is not due to expire until 2027 but that won't stop offers coming in for him. In fact, the report claims that Boro are 'braced for summer offers' for their midfield star but a January switch is not off the table either.
Middlesbrough could sell Hackney this month but they have warned rival clubs that they will only cash in if a 'sensational offer' is put on the table.
Michael Carrick's side are in a good position to challenge for promotion this season. While they are currently 12th in the Championship table, they are only four points off the play-off spots and the second half of the season naturally promises some late twists and turns.
This could make Hackney a hard target to acquire this month, as Boro will want all their firepower to boost their chances of promotion. It all rests on how much the interested parties are willing to offer before January ends and according to the report, Middlesbrough would 'ideally like to encourage a bidding war' as they've accepted Hackney will eventually move on.