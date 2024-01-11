Liverpool are considering their options this January transfer window, and while talks of signing a new defender continue to unfold, the Reds are also eyeing up potential recruits for other areas.

The summer focused on restructuring the engine room following the five-player exodus, and while Jurgen Klopp welcomed four new signings to Anfield, Liverpool remain linked to extra midfielders. One of the latest to appear on the radar is a man currently impressing in the Championship, and he gave Chelsea a lot of grief this week too.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Middlesbrough's Hayden Hackney is a player of interest to the Reds, according to the Evening Standard. The 21-year-old defensive midfielder has been attracting a lot of attention this season, and his goal against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup earlier this week has only added to this. Tottenham Hotspur are one of the latest clubs keeping an eye on Hackney, but they face competition from other Premier League heavyweights.

As well as Liverpool, both Manchester City and Manchester United are keen on the Boro star. His contract is not due to expire until 2027 but that won't stop offers coming in for him. In fact, the report claims that Boro are 'braced for summer offers' for their midfield star but a January switch is not off the table either.

Middlesbrough could sell Hackney this month but they have warned rival clubs that they will only cash in if a 'sensational offer' is put on the table.

Michael Carrick's side are in a good position to challenge for promotion this season. While they are currently 12th in the Championship table, they are only four points off the play-off spots and the second half of the season naturally promises some late twists and turns.

Advertisement

Advertisement