Liverpool edged out Fulham in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash on Wednesday night.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Liverpool extended their unbeaten run on Wednesday night and put one foot in the door of the Carabao Cup final after their 2-1 win over Fulham in the semi-final first leg. Despite Willian taking an early lead for the visitors, the Reds hit back through Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo, who scored within three minutes of each other in the second half with both goals assisted by Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool have registered just three defeats across all competitions so far this season. They currently sit top of the Premier League table with a three-point lead and remain in four competitions, with a big chance of taking home a trophy this season.

It's a huge comeback from their disappointing 2022/23 season, which saw them finish fifth in the league and crash out of Europe in the round of 16.

Following their win over Fulham, Jamie Redknapp reflected on his former side's mentality and how Jurgen Klopp has pulled his side up from a particularly low point, to spearheading more than one trophy challenge.

"I have to be honest, last year it looked like he'd lost his spark a bit, Klopp," Redknapp admitted on Sky Sports. "A lot of players leaving, important players in the squad, [James] Milner, [Jordan] Henderson. But the transition has been seamless. It's been incredible.

"The energy they're playing with, it was such an enjoyable side to watch. One thing you can always guarantee is an incredible amount of honesty. That's why the connection between him, the fans and the players is so good because they run through brick walls.

"He's mastered the art of making multi-million pound players run. Not all managers can do that. He does it with ease.

"Everyone runs, chases and does everything in their power to make sure that they are at their best for this team. And that has to come from the manager."

Indeed, Liverpool saw six senior players leave Anfield last summer, including their former captain and vice-captain, and club icon Roberto Firmino. First choice defensive midfielder Fabinho was also sold on, leaving a big gap to fill in midfield after a disappointing season while Jordan Henderson was another who departed.