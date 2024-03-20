Kai Havertz.

The Premier League's admission that Kai Havertz shouldn't have been on the pitch when he scored Arsenal's winner against Brentford is another hammer blow from the referees to Liverpool.

Havertz handed Mikel Arteta's side a crucial three points in the title race when he nodded in a 86th-minute winner against Brentford on March 10 but he was lucky to avoid a second yellow card for an alleged dive earlier in the game. It caught the attention of the masses after scoring as his goal meant Arsenal remain top of the table ahead of Liverpool by virtue of their goal difference.

With just 10 games to go, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are all tightly locked in a three-way battle for the title, with just one points separating City with the top two. A point here or there could be the difference in the end and Liverpool fans know that all too well after missing out on the final day to Pep Guardiola's side in 2019 and 2022.

Plus, they've already received two apologies from PGMOL this season about decisions that should have gone their way in big matches; Luis Diaz's offside goal was a VAR mistake which would have given them the lead in September while a penalty should have been given against a handball from Martin Odegaard just before Christmas. And now there's another issue to flag.

According to the Times, a review panel have concluded that Havertz should have been shown a second yellow card for diving in Arsenal’s victory over Brentford before he scored the winning goal. In full, the panel's decision read: “Havertz is already falling when the defender makes contact, brushing Havertz’s hip. The panel unanimously agreed the on-field decision was incorrect and Havertz should have been awarded a second caution for a ‘clear act of simulation’.”