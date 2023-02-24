John Henry has confirmed that Fenway Sports Group are looking for investment in Liverpool.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) will not accept the first bid made for Liverpool 'without doing due diligence' in the interested party.

The Reds have been on the market for more than three months as FSG continue to seek investment.

Principal owner John Henry recently confirmed that the American group are not looking for a complete Liverpool sale. Instead, they seek a party that can buy a minority stake in the club.

Several potential investors have been linked in the time that Liverpool have been looking for funding. Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment are one group who have been mooted, while speculation over interest from Qatar has cooled.

FSG have owned Liverpool since 2010. During that time, they've overseen the club's return to the pinnacle of European football - with the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, two Carabao Cups, the Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup all won.

In addition, FSG have also invested heavily to modernise Anfield while the state-of-the-art AXA Training Centre cost £50 million.

And for those reasons, the Daily Mail has claimed that FSG will not green-light an offer without a full inspection of the party it's from to protect Liverpool’s long-term future.

The report said: “What is also crucial to make clear is that FSG will not say yes to the first bid they receive without doing due diligence.