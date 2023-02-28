Feway Sports Group are seeking investment in Liverpool.

Developments in worldwide broadcasting development could be how Fenway Sports Group (FSG) attract investors to Liverpool.

That's according to football finance expert Kieran Maguire, a lecturer at the University of Liverpool.

FSG made the decision to put the Reds on the market in early November. Principal owner John Henry has confirmed the American group are looking at a partial rather than a complete sale of the club.

FSG purchased Liverpool for £300 million in 2010 from Tom Hicks and George Gillett. A host of parties have been linked with buying into the Anfield outfit but, seemingly, no concrete offers have yet landed.

Maguire, speaking to Football Insider, believes that selling a stake in the Reds is a 'very seductive proposition' for Henry.

And should streaming Liverpool fixtures become available in the future, that could bring in vast revenues of around £100 million per match that would make the club look an 'absolute bargain'.

Maguire said: “From John Henry’s perspective, selling a minority stake effectively reduces his initial cost of Liverpool from £300 million to zero.

“He would still own 85-95 per cent of the club in that case which is a very, very seductive proposition.

“You’ve only got to look at the potential developments in the world of broadcasting, streaming, metaverse etc. which are being embraced by some of our senior broadcasters.

“If Liverpool have 20 million fans paying £5 per match, you’ve got £100 million per match for a single rights coming in for a football club that already currently has annual revenues of £400-450 million.

“That’s where the potential lies for investors. Developing a relationship with the fan base, encouraging them to be monetised through the options and the opportunities that new technology brings and all of a sudden, Liverpool looks an absolute bargain.”

