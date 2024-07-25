Liverpool sanction transfer as Reds-linked defender set for medical at rivals ahead of £42m move
Liverpool defender Luke Chambers is set to rejoin Wigan Athletic on loan, reports suggest.
The defender enjoyed an excellent spell at the Latics during the second half of the 2023-24 season. Chambers made 18 appearances for the League One side, recording one goal and three assists and was highly regarded by staff at the Brick Community Stadium.
Chambers, 20, has travelled with Liverpool for their pre-season tour of the USA. But according to our sister title the Wigan Post, it is suggested that the England under-20 international, capable of playing in central defence and at left-back, is likely to head back to Wigan until at least January. The Latics have already signed Calvin Ramsay from Liverpool on loan for the season and look set to take a second Anfield youngster.
Meanwhile, Liverpool-linked defender Riccardo Calaifiori is reportedly poised to undergo a medical at Premier League rivals Arsenal. Calaifiori enjoyed a fine 2023-24 for Bologna, scoring twice and creating five in 37 appearances to help the Italian side finish fifth in Serie A and qualify for the Champions League. He also impressed for Italy at Euro 2024 despite their meek defence ending in the last 16.
Calafiori was suggested as a potential transfer target for Liverpool if they were looking to bolster their defence. But Arsenal have made a concrete move for the 22-year-old and the Daily Mail suggests £42 million fee has been agreed and medical tests will soon ensue. Calafiori could sign in time for when the Gunners face Liverpool in Philadelphia on 31 July.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.