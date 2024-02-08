Liverpool have been hit hardest by VAR errors in the Premier League this season, with Jurgen Klopp's side on the end of four incorrect decisions so far this campaign.

The Reds sit top of the table despite their 3-1 loss at Arsenal last weekend but could be leapfrogged by Manchester City if Pep Guardiola's side win their game in hand.

ESPN reports there has been a fall in VAR mistakes this season, with 20 errors logged at this stage which is five fewer than the same point last term. A VAR error is determined by the Premier League's Independent Key Match Incidents Panel, with four of the 20 mistakes going against Liverpool.

It means 20 per cent of all errors have negatively impacted Klopp's side while Brighton and Hove Albion have seen three wrong decisions go against them with two each for Wolves and Arsenal. Aston Villa have had three errors go in their favour while two incorrect calls have gone the way of Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.

The four errors against Liverpool include Luis Diaz's goal at Tottenham Hotspur which was ruled out for offside due to VAR wrongly confirming the on-field decision despite the Reds forward being in a clear onside position before scoring in the 2-1 defeat in North London.

Martin Ødegaard's handball at Anfield in December is another incident which negatively impacted Klopp's side as PGMOL chief Howard Webb admitted the Reds should have been awarded a penalty in the 1-1 draw between the two title rivals.

Alexis Mac Allister's red card against Bournemouth, which was overturned on appeal, and Cody Gakpo's disallowed goal against Burnley, which was ruled out for an apparent foul by Darwin Nunez in the build-up, are the other two errors that have gone against Liverpool this term.

Klopp has expressed his frustration over VAR at points this season, and said after the non-award of a penalty against Arsenal: "I don't say that the ref can see it because I don't know where he was in that moment. But how can a guy in an office see that and not come to the conclusion that maybe, possibly it could be worth the referee having another look?"