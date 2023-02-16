Florentino Luis starred in the Champions League under the watchful eye of scouts on Wednesday night.

Liverpool are interested in signing Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis after reports claim the club sent scouts to watch the young Portuguese star.

GOAL’s Neil Jones has revealed that Liverpool, alongside Arsenal, are “among those to have made checks” for the 23-year-old. His contract runs out in 2027, which means Benfica are likely to be able to demand another huge fee - we’ve already see Enzo Fernandez and Darwin Nunez leave for big money this season and Luis could be next.

What could keep the fee down is the fact that Luis is still one of Europe’s best-kept secrets, whereas Nunez and Fernandez had both made the headlines on the big stage, be it in the Champions League or the World Cup.

Looking more closely at his ability, Luis is an all-action, ball-winning midfielder who would no doubt improve Jurgen Klopp’s current midfield set-up. His tenacity and energy is something that is sorely lacking in the current Liverpool side and Luis may be a cheaper alternative to a player like Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, who Liverpool have been linked with in the past.

Perfect for any of one the three midfield positions for Liverpool, Luis’ passing is consistent, highly progressive and he produces a high volume per game. Furthermore, he averages very high for aerials won and tackles, but he also boasts the best interception rate, per 90, in the whole of Europe.

Georginio Wijnaldum was an expert of pressing, breaking up play and recycling possession for Klopp and Luis could do that job to a similar level, if not better defensively. Sitting as a deeper midfielder, his defensive accumen could see him replace Fabinho, who has fallen off this season.

Speaking on the defender was the former Portugal international Fernando Meira, who had this to say about Luis’ playing style: “He is clearly a top player. He’s the type of player who can play as a No.6 or as a No.8, because he is aggressive defensively, he is strong in the air, very good technically so can give you quality in the construction of your game. And he runs a lot! He can occupy a lot of space in midfield, which can help you to press high.