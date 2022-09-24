Liverpool sent clear message over two transfer targets who are not ‘good enough’

Liverpool have been linked with a number of midfielders, but there are two they should stay away from, according to a former star.

Liverpool have been told to stay clear of two possible midfield targets.

The Reds were heavily linked with a number of midfielders during the summer window due to a U-turn from Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp initially insisted he did not want to sign any midfielders, but after a disappointing start, he decided he did need more depth in the middle after all.

Liverpool wound up panicking a little, signing Arthur Melo on loan on deadline day, but it’s clear they needed to invest significantly more in the summer.

Amid an ageing midfield, the Reds will need to make significant midfield signings in the summer, and they may begin the process in January due to some interesting opportunities.

Both Douglas Luiz and Youri Tielemans have been linked, with both players out of contract in the summer, meaning they could wind up being sold on the cheap in January.

But former Red Steve McManaman doesn’t think Liverpool should move for either player.

“Douglas Luiz and Youri Tielemans are both good Premier League players, but I don’t believe they’re good enough for Liverpool,” McManaman told Horseracing.net.

“I’m not convinced it will be a smart bit of business by Liverpool to move for Douglas Luiz, regardless of whether his contract is expiring or not.

Luiz continues to be linked with Arsenal

“I think he’s a good player, but I believe he needs to be quicker in a lot of the things he does to suit the style of football that Liverpool play. You want to sign players that can get in Liverpool’s starting XI and not just players who want to come and sit in a squad.

“Youri Tielemans’ contract is also set to expire at the same time, but if you’re to play for the best teams in Europe, it’s hard to find the right players that will improve your side.