All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as the bulk of Jurgen Klopp’s men focus on international action.

Liverpool will be eager to get back to Premier League action after a long wait.

Postponements have meant the Reds will go around a month without playing a Premier League fixture, though, we have since seen Jurgen Klopp’s men pick up a win in the Champions League.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds will face Brighton when they return from the international break, and it will be interesting to see how they perform after a stuttering start to the season.

Liverpool need to pick up from here to avoid getting left behind by the likes of Arsenal. Manchester City and Tottenham.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Anfield.

Joao Gomes competition

Liverpool are being linked with a move for Flamengo star Joao Gomes.

According to Diario AS, the Reds are keen on landing the midfielder as they prepare for a transition period in the middle of the park.

But they are not the only club expressing an interest, according to the report.

It’s claimed Real Madrid are also interested in landing the 21-year-old, who is currently tied down to a long-term contract.

The report claims Gomes could be available for a fee of £26million, but competition is rife.

Kone update

Liverpool have been sent an update over reported transfer target Manu Kone.

Kone is one of a number of midfielders to have been linked with a move to Anfield, though Newcastle United have also been linked.

Borussia Monchengladbach chief Roland Virkus told BILD: “I’d be lying if I said we would never sell him. There have already been inquiries for Manu, but we don’t have to sell him yet.

“The boy must want to take his next step to a club that is significantly bigger than Gladbach, and we also have to be satisfied.”