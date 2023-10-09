Liverpool are said to have held talks with a centre-back during the summer window.

Liverpool are said to already be in talks over a January signing amid a solid start to the season.

The Reds are in the mix as far as the title race goes, despite picking up just one point from their last two games. Jurgen Klopp’s men had to settle for an away draw with Brighton last time out, but they are still within three points of top spot heading into the second international break.

Liverpool enjoyed a busy summer transfer window, revamping their midfield by allowing the likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and James Milner to leave, while Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch were among those to arrive.

Still, Liverpool may add to their squad again in January as they look to put together a title charge, and Bayer Leverkusen star Piero Hincapie is said to be of interest. In fact, the 21-year-old defender was said to have held talks with the Reds during the summer, according to his agent, Manuel Sierra.

Sierra told Futbol San Cassette’s Joaquin Saavedra: “Liverpool were interested in [Hincapie, in the summer], but at that time they chose to invest in the midfield. For January they are talking like other clubs. It will not be less than £50 million.”

Hincapie has racked up 58 league appearances for Leverkusen, and he is already a 27-time Ecuador senior international at the age of 21. Liverpool are said to be keen to bolster their defensive options during the winter having struggled defensively for the best part of a year.

