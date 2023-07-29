All the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp continues to reshape his squad.

Liverpool are now preparing for a friendly clash with Championship club Leicester City in Singapore on Saturday.

The Reds are getting closer and closer to the new Premier League season, and they now have just three more summer friendlies ahead of facing Chelsea in their first Premier League clash of the season. Jurgen Klopp will want much better from his side this season, and he will be relying on a new-look midfield, needing to embed his new signings quickly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With exits still taking place, it’s likely Liverpool will remain active in the market, and with that in mind, we have rounded up all the lattest transfer news and rumours surrounding Anfield.

Gvardiol links

Liverpool are being tipped to hijack Manchester City’s move for Croatia international Josko Gvardiol.

Manchester City were said to have agreed a deal to sign the centre-back, but it has since been confirmed that a deal has not been agreed. Leipzig chief Max Eberi has said: “There is no agreement with Manchester City. Not even close.” According to Fichajes, Liverpool are now interested in Gvardiol despite already having Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

Gvardiol is valued at £86million, which would be a huge investment from Liverpool.

Fabinho medical

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fabinho is said to have completed his medical ahead of a move to Saudi Arabia.

According to the Daily Mail, the midfielder has now wrapped up formalities ahead of his move to Al-Ittihad. It’s claimed Fabinho wasn’t even under consideration for Liverpool’s training camp in Germany due to how likely a move was. The Reds will now welcome a hefty transfer windfall, allowing them to continue their midfield overhaul.