Liverpool should sign £15m midfield target who just dominated Paris Saint-Germain

The French midfielder is starting to earn plaudits and will be available in the summer.

Liverpool target Enzo Le Fee starred for Lorient in Ligue 1 yesterday, playing a starring role as they defeated Paris Saint-Germain in the Parc des Princes.

PSG remain top of the table despite the loss and the win sees Le Fee’s side move up to 10th place, some 11 points off the European places - but it was certainy a brilliant away victory anchored by the 23-year-old.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His well-taken goal was his fifth in Ligue 1 and his sixth in all competitions from central midfield and he’s also provided five assists on top of that across 31 appearances.

And his all-round game was highlighted during the victory with the statistics proving the young Frenchman is a well-rounded gem waiting to be unearthed by a superior team in Europe.

Across his performance, he managed a 85% pass accuracy, two key passes, 100% dribble success, three tackles, two interceptions, one clearance and 8/15 duels won against a midfield consisting of Marco Verratti, Vintinha and Carlos Soler.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For Liverpool, their main targets have included names such as Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo, to name a few with all of those players likely to warrant huge transfer fees - with the lowest figures seemingly falling around the £60m mark (according to reports) and Le Fee emerges as a lower-cost option who wouldn’t break the bank.

In fact, Le Fee released a statement earlier this year to say he won’t be extending his current contract, which runs out next summer, and he wants to ensure the club receive some financial compensation for his transfer this summer - meaning the midfielder will be available in the coming window.

It’s a deal that is will be worth considering as Jurgen Klopp will have fill the void left by at least four departing central midfielders this summer; Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all out of contract and are likely to move on whilst Arthur Melo will also return to Juventus after a dismal loan spell that has included just one 13-minute cameo off the bench.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With spaces to fill in midfield, the club will have to be careful with their limited funds allocated by FSG, and a lower-cost option could allow the club to splurge bigger money on two other targets.

His energy, reliability, technical quality and work-rate would make him a sure fit in Klopp’s system and he could help their midfield become mobile and be a potential Thiago replacement for a low fee this summer.

Advertisement