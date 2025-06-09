Why Arne Slot’s selection policy may have cost them the League Cup – and the Champions League | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool’s interesting summer transfer window continues to unfold.

While Liverpool fans are enjoying the ongoing updates on who might be arriving at Anfield this summer, they are also braced for more players to go in the opposite direction.

The Premier League champions have wasted no time getting their initial affairs in order. Trent Alexander-Arnold made the early move to Real Madrid and was followed out the door by Caoimhin Kelleher, who has joined Brentford in pursuit of a regular playing role.

The Reds are also due to offload a raft of other players, including the likes of Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips. Darwin Nunez is also expected to move on, having struggled with inconsistent performances under both Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot.

Luis Diaz is another figure on the radar of other clubs but it remains to be seen if Liverpool will sign off on a move or not. A number of contrasting reports have been doing the rounds, with Saudi Arabia clubs and Barcelona showing interest in bringing him in.

Liverpool have ‘no plans’ to sell Luis Diaz

According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Liverpool are likely to want to keep Diaz on their books beyond the summer. The only way a sale is likely to materialise is if a ‘lucrative offer’ presents itself and Diaz’s head is turned.

“They are having contract talks with him right now and they’re ongoing, but maybe the only way that Luis Diaz leaves this summer is if he pushes for a move. I don’t think Liverpool will be actively pushing him out the door, they’ll want to keep him,” O’Rourke told the Inside Track podcast.

“If the player maybe has his head turned by a lucrative offer from the Saudi Pro League or elsewhere, then potentially something could open up.

“But I just think right now, Liverpool have no plans to sell Diaz, and I think the player himself is quite content at Anfield as well.”

Liverpool name asking price for Luis Diaz

This new update on Liverpool’s reported stance on Diaz comes just days after them naming their asking price for the Colombian.

An earlier report from Football Insider claimed that the Reds are looking for ‘up to £70 million’ for Diaz, if a sale is to get over the line. They have already knocked back an approach from Barcelona, who are long-standing admirers of the winger.

Diaz has since broken his silence regarding the transfer situation and has admitted his team are in talks with other clubs, but he is happy where he is as things stand.

“I'm very happy at Liverpool. They've treated me well since the first day. We're talking with other clubs. It's the transfer window, it's normal. If Liverpool renews my contract, or if I have to stay the two years I have left, I'll be happy. It's up to them,” the Colombian said while on international duty.

Danny Murphy recently highlighted Diaz as a key part of the Liverpool team who he feels has gone without the praise he deserves at times.

“I’ve picked out Diaz because I think he’s gone under the radar a little bit with all the plaudits a lot of the players are getting,” Murphy said on Match of the Day (via Liverpool.com). “He’s a got a wonderful work ethic and attitude to the game wherever he’s asked to play.”