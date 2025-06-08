BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: (SUN OUT, SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at Amex Stadium on May 19, 2025 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The Reds have moved into ‘pole position’ to sign this long-standing Premier League target.

Liverpool have welcomed their second signing of the summer through the door as goalkeeper Armin Pecsi has joined the ranks at Anfield.

The 20-year-old has signed with the Reds following the departure of Caoimhin Kelleher to Brentford. Pecsi joins Jeremie Frimpong as the first two deals to come from this exciting transfer window.

The Reds are working on other signings behind the scenes as well. While Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez remain the two in the spotlight, Liverpool are also exploring other options as they keep multiple plates spinning on the transfer front.

Liverpool have not given up on long-standing target

Arne Slot and co have been browsing the market for a clinical centre-forward to add another dimension to their attack. After Darwin Nunez struggled to keep up consistent appearances, he is expected to be sold on this summer to make room for a potential new signing.

Alexander Isak has been a name heavily linked with Liverpool for a while now. The Reds have been among several clubs showing interest in the Sweden international but a report from The i Paper in April claimed their interest had ‘cooled’ due to Newcastle making it difficult to agree a deal.

However, fresh reports now place Liverpool back in the running for Isak as they continue to navigate this whirlwind window.

According to TBR Football’s Graeme Bailey, sparks have reignited as Liverpool view Isak as their ‘dream’ signing and have moved into ‘pole position’ to sign him, should a St James’ Park exit be on the cards.

The Reds have reportedly moved ahead of Arsenal in the running. Despite Mikel Arteta’s admiration for the player, the Gunners have ‘backed off’ due to Liverpool’s ‘growing confidence’ they can strike a deal with their Premier League rivals this summer.

Liverpool willing to offer £101m for Alexander Isak

Fichajes has followed up with a report that Liverpool have been monitoring Newcastle’s progress over a potential new contract for Isak. The board at Anfield reportedly want to ‘act quickly’ to stop a new deal from reaching fruition between the two parties.

Liverpool are ‘ready’ to table a significant offer of €120 million (£101m) to try and convince the Magpies to cash in. The report claims that €100 million (£84m) of the fee would be fixed, with the remaining €20 million (£17m) coming in bonuses based on performances and meeting targets.

While Newcastle try to tie down the crown jewel in their attack, Liverpool ‘have their check ready’ to table a significant offer to bring Isak to Anfield. The 25-year-old ended the season with 27 goals for the Magpies in all competitions and finished only behind Mohamed Salah in the Premier League Golden Boot race.

Isak is currently under contract with Newcastle until 2028. While it’s already proving tricky to convince the club to sell, things will get even harder if he puts pen to paper over a new contract.

