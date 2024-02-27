Virgil van Dijk's winner in the EFL Cup final was the cherry on top of what was a stunning individual performance and it was another example of how good he has been this season.

A key figure ever since making his debut in 2018, he has been the backbone of Liverpool's successes under Jurgen Klopp. Whether it's being just a handful of votes away from securing the Ballon d'Or ahead of Lionel Messi, being the defender to score the most goals across the last five years (his figure of 18 is four more than any other defender in England's top-flight) or hammering home a cup final winner - he really has enjoyed a sensational career on Merseyside.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Looking back, the horrific ACL injury he suffered in 2020 threatened to derail his career, and he has had to answer many questions from doubters ever since but there's no disputing his level of performance this year. While there are several eye-catching stats that could be listed off, there's one stunning achievement to take note of.

According to Statmuse, Van Dijk is the only player in the 100/100/100/100 club in the Premier League this season; that's 139 duels won, 103 aerials won, 130 clearances and 124 recoveries. In addition, it's the six time he's achieved that in the last 10 years, and no other player has had more across that time. There are also parts of his game that can't be measured by numbers such as his ability to read and dominate space as he calmly defends big areas that he is tasked with protecting due to Liverpool's aggressive style-of-play.