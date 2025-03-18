Chelsea and AFC Bournemouth have been linked with Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher

Caoimhin Kelleher admitted he was ‘bitterly disappointed’ after Liverpool’s Carabao Cup loss against Newcastle United.

The Reds goalkeeper could not win the competition for a third time in his career after a 2-1 loss at Wembley. Kelleher was handed the gloves ahead of No.1 stopper Alisson Becker. He is Liverpool’s regular stopper in the Carabao Cup and was the match-winner in the 2022 final win on penalty shootouts over Chelsea and impressed in the 1-0 triumph against the same opposition two years later.

But Kelleher - and Liverpool - had to settle for runners-up medals. Newcastle were deserving of claiming their first trophy since 1955, with Dan Burn powering home a header in at the end of the first half before Alexander Isak doubling the advantage in the second period. Federico Chiesa bagged a consolation goal for Liverpool but it didn’t prove enough.

Reflecting on the game, Kelleher said via club’s website: "To be fair to Newcastle, I thought they deserved it, so fair play to them. We're bitterly disappointed.

"It's tough to take, obviously. I think we know ourselves we could perform better than that, which is probably that bit extra hard to take. To be fair to the lads, they gave everything, ran as hard as we could, but we just came up a bit short.

"We'll believe right until the very end and it was a good goal to get us back into it and then anything can happen. But unfortunately we couldn't get a second. To be fair to them, they closed out the game well. It's obviously difficult when the ball is in the corner to take it out and then create a chance from there. To be fair to them, they closed it out well."

Future uncertainty

Kelleher’s Wembley outing could well be his final Liverpool appearance. He has been at the Reds for the past 10 years after joining from Irish club Ringmahon Rangers aged 16. He graduated through the academy ranks before establishing himself as deputy to Alisson.

Kelleher has made a total of 66 appearances for Liverpool and has been highly impressive in the vast majority of those games. Former manager Jurgen Klopp labelled the Republic of Ireland international as the best No.2 in the word.

However, Kelleher has made it clear on several occasions that he wants to play week in, week out. That is something he has been denied at Liverpool because of Alisson’s ability, with the Brazilian regarded as the world’s best by many. Alisson is first choice in the Premier League and likely to start the remaining nine fixtures of the title push.

Kelleher is now aged 26 and his Anfield contract expires in June 2026. He will likely feel he is at the stage where his career needs to kickstart. In addition, Liverpool are signing Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia in the summer transfer window for a fee of £29 million to add to their goalkeeping department.

Speaking while on international duty last September, Kelleher said: "I've made it clear in the last few years that I want to go and be a number one and play week in, week out. The club's made that decision to get another goalkeeper and from the outside looking in, it looks like they've made a decision to go in a different direction.

"Sometimes from the outside looking in, it looks like that's 100% my decision but at times it's not always in my hands. It's been reported that Liverpool have rejected a few bids as well. My ambition is clear that I think I'm good enough and I want to go out and prove it."

Kelleher has been linked with several clubs, with talkSPORT suggesting that AFC Bournemouth are leading the race. The Cherries currently have Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea. The London side have also been credited with an interest.