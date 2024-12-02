Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool defeated Man City 2-0 and Jamie Carragher hailed Virgil van Dijk in the aftermath.

Jamie Carragher eulogised Virgil van Dijk’s performance during Liverpool’s victory over Manchester City - and hailed him as the best defender to ever play in the Premier League.

The Reds delivered a 2-0 win over the current champions to move nine points clear at the summit of the table. Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah (penalty) were on target at Anfield, with Pep Guardiola’s side scarcely threatening. City striker Erling Haaland had just one shot on goal, which was blocked, and struggled against the physicality and shrewdness of Van Dijk.

It capped off a fine week for Liverpool, having also eased to a comfortable 2-0 triumph over Real Madrid in the Champions League. As things stand, Van Dijk is on the way to captaining the Reds to their second Premier League title. And despite only having one top-flight winners’ medal to his name so far in his career, Kop legend Carragher is convinced the Netherlands international has surpassed ex-Chelsea skipper John Terry.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Carragher said: “VVD performance today was unbelievable! (I know he made a mistake at the end!) He made Erling Haaland look like Alf-Inge Haaland!

“The best striker v best CB should be a great battle, but it’s so easy for him. He’s the best CB we’ve ever seen in the PL, I know the replies will scream Liverpool bias!!!! Or compare trophies to others but that’s all nonsense. I always said it was John Terry before VVD came along & he played for one of my biggest rivals in Chelsea!!

“Trophies depend on your team or money or timing. All great defenders of the past had attackers who caused them problems, but who ever causes VVD any?? He’s just played against Mbappe & Haaland in the last four days & played them with such ease he could’ve played with a cigar!!!! Please stop this silly debate about the best CB, it’s not even close.”