Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is walking a suspension tightrope.

The midfielder has again been an indispensable player for the Reds, who are top of the Premier League table after a 2-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion. Mac Allister has started all bar one top-flight games so far for Arne Slot's side, with the Liverpool head coach impressed by the flexibility the Argentina international provides.

However, Mac Allister wasn't quite at his best against his former club Brighton last weekend. Liverpool found themselves trailing at half-time before improving markedly in the second period, with Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah on target to deliver the Reds all three points.

Mac Allister was withdrawn in the 66th minute, having been issued his fourth yellow card in as many games. The ex-Boca Juniors man was given a caution on the stroke of the interval for a foul on Seagulls striker Danny Welbeck, which saw him go into the referee's notebook for a fourth successive league game. As a consequence, it means that Mac Allister is now just one yellow card away from having to serve a one-game suspension.

Premier League rules state that any player who is booked five times in the opening 19 games of the season will be given a ban. Mac Allister was also cautioned in victories over Crystal Palace and Chelsea as well as the 2-2 draw against fellow title hopefuls Arsenal.

Certainly, it gives the World Cup winner something to think about in upcoming league matches - and he must be wary he’s walking a disciplinary tightrope. The Reds will host top-four rivals Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday, for which Mac Allister is available. If he is booked, however, he will be suspended for the trip to Southampton on Sunday 24 November after the international break. If Mac Allister avoids a caution in the Villa clash but is yellow-carded at Southampton, he would have to watch Liverpool's seismic encounter against champions Manchester City from the Anfield stands on Sunday 1 December.

Ibrahima Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai have both been respectfully booked three times in the Premier League for Liverpool.