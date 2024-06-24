Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian, centre, with Thiago Alcantara, left, and Marceloa Pitaluga. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool transfer news as Adrian looks set to leave.

Adrian is set to leave Liverpool after rejecting a new contract, it has been suggested.

According to reports in Spain, the goalkeeper is poised to return to his homeland having spent five years at Anfield. Adrian joined the Reds on a free transfer from West Ham in the summer of 2019. In his first season, he helped Liverpool win the Premier League, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup as he served as second-choice to Alisson Becker.

But the emergence of Coaimhin Kelleher saw Adrian drop further down the pecking order. His last appearance for Liverpool arrived in July 2022 in a 3-1 victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield.

In total, Adrian has made 26 appearances for the Reds and he has been offered a new contract to extend his Merseyside stay. But the 37-year-old admitted earlier this year he was keen to return to Spain.

And it is his former Real Betis is set to rejoin the club he came through the youth ranks. Per ABC, Adrian is ‘finalising’ his move to Betis’.

Meanwhile, Polish outlet Meczyki suggests that Liverpool have turned down a loan bid from Vitoria Guimaraes for fellow keeper Fabian Mrozek.

The Reds return to pre-season at the start of next month and will be short in the department, with Alisson on Copa America duty with Brazil while Vítězslav Jaroš is in the Czech Republic's Euro 2024 squad. It means that Mrozek, 20, remains on Merseyside for the time being but it’s suggested he could be given the green light to depart later in the summer.