Liverpool star leaves pre-season tour after suffering injury
Joe Gomez has left Liverpool’s pre-season tour of Asia.
The defender has suffered an injury in the Far East and does not feature in today’s friendly against AC Milan in Hong Kong. According to The Athletic, Gomez has a minor Achilles problem. Liverpool have sent him back to Merseyside to undergo treatment rather than keep him around the squad, with the Reds next travelling to Japan.
Gomez had started both summer games so far - a 3-1 win at Preston and a 5-0 triumph against Stoke City. Speaking on the decision to send Gomez home, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot said via the club’s website: "He was, of course, with us for the first part of the week, but he had some Achilles problems.
"We thought it was better to assess it back in England and for him to work on him to come back to the team, probably in more ideal circumstances for him than be part of the group that every time goes out. So, we decided to let him go back to England. But we hope and expect to have him back soon."
