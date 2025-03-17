Liverpool suffered two gut-wrenching defeats against PSG in the Champions League and Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final.

Arne Slot insists Liverpool’s week was still positive despite suffering two sobering defeats.

The Reds crashed out of the Champions League on penalties at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain. Then five days later, Slot was unable to win his first trophy since taking charge at Anfield as Liverpool suffered a 2-1 loss to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

It means the Reds are left licking their wounds as they were defeated in back-to-back games for the first time this term. Still, Liverpool are on track to be crowned Premier League champions. They have a huge 12-point lead at the summit of the table after earning a 3-1 win over Southampton before PSG and Newcastle. And Slot is looking at the plusses as the Reds are on track to be crowned English conquerors in his maiden campaign.

What’s been said

The Anfield boss said: “It took us seven, eight [or] nine months to lose twice in a row and that happens against two teams; one of them is fighting for Champions League, Newcastle is a very good team [and] we knew this already at St. James’ Park, and the other one is Paris Saint-Germain. Probably if you can beat us in that style of play you are probably the best in Europe at the moment.

“They still have to show if they still can do this in the upcoming two or three months. But I want to make clear one more time that the week started off really well by us beating Southampton. That’s why we extended our lead to 12 points [in the Premier League] with nine games to go. You know if you go far in tournaments that the opposition you face gets stronger and stronger. Even Liverpool can lose football games, that’s what can happen.”

Elliott concern

Meanwhile, Liverpool will now have to assess the fitness of Harvey Elliott. The attacking midfielder was a bright spark off the bench and assisted Federico Chiesa’s consolation goal in the 94th minute. But moments later, Elliott was clattered by Newcastle’s Joelinton and he needed treatment at the end of the game. Elliott was helped off the Wembley pitch by members of the Reds’ medical staff. In addition, Elliott was spotted limping when leaving Wembley. He is due to link-up with England under-21s during the international break but his issue must be further examined.

On the hiatus of the season, Slot said: “We are one of the biggest clubs in the world, Liverpool. But it’s not for the first time in their history, or in the last two seasons, that they’ve lost two games in a row. This is part of playing football, especially if one of them is when you face the best team in Europe at the moment, and the other one is facing Newcastle, which is a very strong team in England.

“I would’ve loved to play next week. But now the situation is they go to their national teams, where they have two more games again. Then it’s probably one-and-a-half weeks before we face Everton, which is again a team we already faced. We know how difficult that one was. Let’s see.”