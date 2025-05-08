Mohamed Salah of Liverpool controls the ball under pressure from Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint-Germain during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg match between Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield on March 11, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Mohamed Salah has been reflecting on Liverpool’s Champions League exit at the hands of PSG

Paris Saint-Germain reached the Champions League final on Wednesday night as they beat Arsenal in the semi-final to set up a clash with Italian outfit Inter Milan.

The French outfit have defeated all four Premier League sides on their way to the final at the Allianz Arena in Munich. They beat Manchester City in the league phase and then knocked Liverpool out in the round of 16. They then beat Aston Villa in the quarter finals.

The Reds were the only side to not lose to Luis Enrique’s side over two legs as the teams could only be split by a penalty shootout, which PSG won at the Anfield Road end in March. PSG dominated the first leg in Paris but Harvey Elliott claimed a late winner after a stunning string of saves from Alisson Becker. Liverpool played better in the Anfield leg but were denied by some remarkable goalkeeping and defending as they lost 1-0 at home.

Mo Salah reveals his message to PSG players after Champions League exit

In a new interview with L’Equipe, Salah was reflecting on how the round of 16 tie with PSG unfolded as he also revealed what he said to the players from the French outfit after they knocked the Reds out.

He said: “I have to be very honest, PSG played a very good game in the first leg. We were so lucky, Alisson had his best game with the club. They were so unlucky. Then they came to Anfield and we were so unlucky.

“We hit the post two or three times, they cleared it off the line one or two times. That game was almost 50/50, who deserved it more, nobody could say. We played very good second leg, they played very good first leg.

“It was their day, nobody would say they deserved it 100 per cent. First leg, yes. Second leg, no. I shook the hands of the players after and said congratulations, go and win it. That’s it. All the season we were steady and then the only month that we dropped a little bit, we faced the best team in Europe at that time.”

March was a damaging month for Liverpool but Premier League title victory casts out disappointment

Liverpool also lost the Carabao Cup final in the same week they were knocked out of the Champions League in a disappointing month for their season. However, the Reds will still look back fondly on the 2024-25 campaign after sealing the Premier League title against Tottenham Hotspur.

Even when going 3-1 down to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, the travelling support could be seen and heard chanting loudly as the club as the Anfield faithful can now enjoy the coming weeks after being crowned as champions.

The Reds’ challenge this summer is to bolster Arne Slot’s squad enough so they can continue to battle on more fronts next campaign. The likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and other Premier League sides are all expected to strengthen this summer also as the 2025-26 season shapes up to be a competitive one.