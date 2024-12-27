Liverpool star ruled out of West Ham clash as club provide update

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool will be without a key midfielder for the West Ham United fixture.

Dominik Szoboszlai will miss Liverpool’s final game of 2024.

The midfielder was booked in the Reds’ 3-1 win over Leicester City at Anfield. Shortly after coming on as a substitute for goalscorer Curtis Jones, Szoboszlai was issued a caution for a foul that prevented a Foxes counter-attack.

It was the Hungary international’s fifth yellow card of the season. As a result, he must serve a one-match ban which will be enforced for Liverpool’s clash against West Ham United on Sunday. A club statement said: “Dominik Szoboszlai will be suspended for Liverpool’s Premier League clash with West Ham United on Sunday evening.

“The Hungarian received his fifth yellow card of the top-flight campaign during the Boxing Day victory over Leicester City at Anfield. Accumulating five bookings within the opening 19 fixtures of the season incurs an automatic one-match ban, which Szoboszlai will serve when the Reds visit London Stadium this weekend.”

Liverpool are also likely to be without Ibrahima Konate (knee) and Conor Bradley (hamstring) for the West Ham game. The Reds head to the capital seven points clear at the summit of the Premier League table after the victory against Leicester.

On the win, and moving further adrift of Chelsea in the standings, head coach Arne Slot said: “First of all, it’s important to win a game and I think we should win at home against Leicester, but I had the same feeling against Fulham and Nottingham Forest; so, you always have to do a lot, especially in the Premier League, to win a game. And that was also [the case] today, because we went 1-0 down. The league table is something of course we are aware of, but we also understand how many games there are still to play.”