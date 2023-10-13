Liverpool and Everton face off in the Merseyside derby next week but the Reds have been dealt an injury scare

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson was forced off with a serious-looking shoulder injury during Scotland’s 2-0 defeat in Spain in their Euro 2024 qualifier on Thursday night. It has been reported the defender has dislocated his shoulder ahead of a planned scan on Friday.

The Liverpool star and Scotland captain left the pitch with the shoulder problem just before half time and replaced by Everton’s Nathan Patterson. Steve Clarke’s side went on to lose the game 2-0 after having a goal ruled out by VAR in the second half as Alvaro Morata and Oihan Sancet netted for the hosts.

The injury occurred after a challenge with Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon, as Robertson left the pitch with his arm in his shirt, in what appeared to be a makeshift sling. Scotland boss Clarke has confirmed that Robertson will return to Liverpool to be assessed further, meaning he will miss Tuesday’s friendly against France.

He said: “We’ll have a look and he’ll go back to his club now. It always seems to happen when you lose one player in a position. We lose Kieran [Tierney] then Andy picks up a shoulder injury. We’ll see how it is and how it settles down. Hopefully he’s good for his club as soon as possible and ready to help us in November.”

Liverpool face Everton at Anfield in the Merseyside derby in their first game after the international break. They host Toulouse in the Europa League group stage on October 26 before ending the month with a home clash against Nottingham Forest. They also have games at Bournemouth, Luton Town and Toulouse before the November international break. Their final outing before the next round of internationals is a home clash with Brentford.